Red Bull truck stuck inside one-lane historic bridge in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Red Bull truck wedged in a historic covered bridge in Cobb County has closed Concord Road, officials said.
The Cobb County Department of Transportation crews are removing the delivery truck stuck on the one-lane historic Covered Bridge.
There is no estimated time to remove the truck.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and captured crews apparently using a crane to lift a bar showing the amount of clearance off of the truck.
A sign on the bar said the bridge provides 7-feet and 6-inchs of clearance.
The bridge is undamaged, according to Cobb County officials.
The driver of the truck will face charges.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.