Red Bull truck stuck inside one-lane historic bridge in Cobb County

A Red Bull truck wedged in a historic covered bridge in Cobb County has closed Concord Road, officials said.

The Cobb County Department of Transportation crews are removing the delivery truck stuck on the one-lane historic Covered Bridge.

There is no estimated time to remove the truck.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and captured crews apparently using a crane to lift a bar showing the amount of clearance off of the truck.

A sign on the bar said the bridge provides 7-feet and 6-inchs of clearance.

The bridge is undamaged, according to Cobb County officials.

The driver of the truck will face charges.

