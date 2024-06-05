Cobb County firefighters rescue kittens stuck in well

article

Two little kittens are safe thanks to the work of Cobb County firefighters.

Officials say the baby animals got trapped in a well that was about 30 feet deep.

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Service's Truck 1 was able to rescue the first kitten that was closer to the top by using a bucket system.

Firefighter Mickey Clark of Squad 7 masked up and was able to save the other one stuck at the bottom of the well.

Officials say the previous feline friends were safely returned to their owners.