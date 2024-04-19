Cobb County Democratic Committee hosts fundraiser, Fani Willis honored

The Cobb County Democratic Committee held its annual fundraising gala tonight, aiming to secure vital funds to support local candidates in their electoral campaigns.

According to the committee's acting chair, the event serves as the largest fundraiser to ensure that local candidates running for office have the necessary resources to succeed.

Among the attendees was Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who was honored with the Woman of Influence Award. Acting Chair Essence Johnson emphasized the importance of every individual having a voice and a seat at the table in the upcoming elections.

The gala also served as an opportunity to celebrate Democratic leaders whose contributions have significantly impacted the political landscape.

Notably, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is up for re-election this fall. She faces two challengers: Democrat Christian Wise Smith, who ran against her four years ago, and Republican Courtney Kramer, an attorney. Kramer has reportedly worked as a litigation consultant for former President Donald Trump's legal team.

With the election approaching this fall, the race is anticipated to be closely watched.