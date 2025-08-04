Cobb County deadly crash leads to renewed calls for improvements

The Brief Cobb County Police say 29-year-old Cody Chitwood died when his car ran off Blackwell Road near Autumn Ridge Parkway early Saturday morning. The car went through a fence, down an embankment and hit two trees. Residents who live along Blackwell Road say there have been many wrecks in the same area over the years and something needs to be done to slow the pace of the traffic. Cobb County DOT officials say the area will be inspected to ensure all signage is properly installed and visible, and the team is evaluating the history and feasibility of additional measures that may be needed to enhance safety along Blackwell Road.



Cobb County residents are calling for more safety measures after a driver was killed in a wreck over the weekend.

Blackwell Road crash

What we know:

Cobb County Police say 29-year-old Cody Chitwood was killed when his car went off the Blackwell Road near Autumn Ridge Parkway just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday. The car went through a fence, down an embankment and into the trees in Rick Williamson's backyard.

"I heard a very loud crash. It the whole house shook," said Rick Williamson who lives along Blackwell Road in Cobb County.

The car smashed through Lisa Kelly's fence.

"Each time, they come barreling through here," said Kelly.

Kelly says cars have knocked down their fence a number of times. This time was different though because a man lost his life and she can't stop thinking about his grieving family.

"The family came back Sunday with the flower, and they just they just sat and kind of had their own vigil," said Kelly.

"Dangerous" Cobb County curve

What they're saying:

Williamson, Kelly and others who live along Blackwell Road say the curve is dangerous and something needs to be done.

"Put in speed bumps, put in a roundabout, put in two roundabouts, I don't care. Something has to be done to pace the traffic," said Scott Goldstein.

"If we can do anything, just as a community, you know, to stop something like this from happening again," said Kelly.

Changes to Blackwell Road

Dig deeper:

There have been some safety measures added in recent years.

"They did put up some signage, but nobody seems to be paying attention to that at all. They changed the speed limit down at 30 miles an hour. Could see back there, nobody's going 30 miles an hour," said Williamson.

More changes possible to Blackwell Road

What's next:

Director of Cobb County's Department of Transportation, Drew Raessler, says the area will be inspected to ensure all signage is properly installed and visible, Additionally, the team is evaluating the history and feasibility of additional measures that may be needed to enhance safety along Blackwell Road.