1 dead, 1 injured in Saturday morning crash in Cobb County

The Brief A Marietta man, 29-year-old Cody Chitwood, was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Blackwell Road in Cobb County. The vehicle left the roadway, crashed through a fence, and came to rest between two trees; a passenger sustained minor injuries. The crash is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police S.T.E.P. Unit.



Cobb County police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Marietta man early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 2:47 a.m. on Blackwell Road, just west of Autumn Ridge Parkway. According to the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations S.T.E.P. Unit, a 2023 Subaru WRX driven by 29-year-old Cody Chitwood left the roadway for unknown reasons.

Investigators say the car veered into a vegetated embankment, crashed through a wooden fence, and came to a stop between two trees. Chitwood was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A passenger in the vehicle, 29-year-old Travis Goode of Willacoochee, sustained minor injuries.

What you can do:

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police S.T.E.P. Unit at 770-499-3987. Chitwood’s next of kin has been notified.