Student stabbed during cafeteria fight at Cobb County middle school, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Cobb County
MARIETTA, Ga. - A fight at a Cobb County middle school injured two girls and prompted by a district and criminal investigation.

It happened Tuesday in the cafeteria at J.J. Daniell Middle School located along Scott Road.

School officials confirm there was an altercation which led one student to stab another girl with a pocket knife.

First responders arrived at the scene shortly after the stabbing.

Many students witnessed the violence and quickly texted parents and guardians, as well as posted about it on social media.

"I looked at them, knowing I knew both of them, and then I ran," said student Lainey Taylor. "So, like some people that was there actually got blood on them."

"I called her and she was very, I mean, very distraught. I told her everything was going to be fine, I checked to make sure that they had the classroom doors locked, and you know, just got as much information as I could from her, and just reassured her that she was going to be OK," said her father, Hulas Taylor.

The school told parents it was following the district policies on such matters. Both girls could face both criminal charges besides school disciplinary actions.

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.