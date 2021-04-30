Cobb County courthouse evacuated over white powder in letter

article

Deputies have evacuated the Cobb County Superior Court after the building was mailed a suspicious white powder Friday morning.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office says the courthouse was evacuated on Haynes Street around 11:15 a.m. after the discovery of the powder in an envelope sent to the Cobb County Superior Court Clerk's office.

Officials say one individual was transported to a nearby hospital. Three others are remaining at the location for further observation.

Deputies have not released any information about the envelope or the contents of the powder.

At this time, the Hazmat Unit of the Marietta Police Department is on the scene investigating.

Deputies have blocked off the streets surrounding the court. Drivers should expect delays and plan alternate routes.

Streets surrounding the Superior Court are blocked off at this time. We will provide an update as soon as additional information is available.

