Cobb County commissioners approve $1.6M for 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park

Cobb County commissioners unanimously approved nearly $1.6 million in funding for safety, security and more for the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, set for Truist Park.

The vote happened at the county commission meeting Tuesday night.

"The All-Star game is still two years out," said Michael Register, Director of Public Safety for Cobb County. "We're already in planning with our partners – local, state and federal – to make it a happy, safe event for all."

For Cobb County, preparation for the game is something its officials are familiar with. Commissioners voted on nearly $2 million in 2021 when the event was scheduled for metro Atlanta. However, it was moved following outcry over Georgia's voting laws.

"In 2021, they voted $1.9 million and some change, and of course, under the impression that it was going to occur at that time, some materials were bought and that's why it's lowered at almost $400,000," said Register. "So, we're trying to be frugal."

The money will be allocated in contingency funds in the 2025 budget.

"I think it comes down to public safety. It's not about the All-Star game, and it's not about the Braves. It's about keeping citizens safe," said Register.

As the county prepares, the president and CEO of the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, Sharon Mason, says businesses are looking ahead, too.

"I know a lot of businesses will be thinking about how do they make sure it's the best experience possible for all the visitors coming in," said Mason.

While the event is many home runs away, Mason says excitement can be felt across the county even now.

"We've heard a lot of excitement from many businesses and citizens as well. So many are already starting to plan and think about how to maximize that experience, so more to come on that," he said.

The event will be the 95th Midsummer Classic and the first one held in metro Atlanta since 2000.