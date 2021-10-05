Cobb County judge congratulates drug treatment program graduates

article

A Cobb County judge congratulated five recent graduates of a drug recovery program designed to treat non-violent offenders with underlying addictions.

Five men completed Cobb County's Drug Treatment Court Program on Monday.

Judge Mary Staley Clark presides over the accountability program. Family and friends watch graduates on a video call.

"You persevered and kept going," she said to graduates on Monday. "It takes enormous courage to do a program like this. You dug deeper into your mind, your heart, your soul."

Graduates gave remarks and thanked people who helped them. One asked not to be photographed,

Joel, 42, began the program in December 2019 and has since grown his business and his family. He is now married and a father.

"Life as I knew it has taken on a whole new meaning," he said. "Drug Court provided me with the tools and resources, along with structure and accountability, to achieve and maintain a sober and happier life."

Jason, 44, began Drug Court in 2019.

"I have my life back," he said.

Cobb’s Drug Treatment Court has more than 650 graduates.

A team of attorneys, treatment counselors, probation officers, administrators and the presiding judge review applications for Drug Treatment Court and monitor participants.

