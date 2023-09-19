Bomb squad finds explosives in deceased veteran's Cobb County home

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Cobb County Police say live ordinance dating back more than 50 years was found in a deceased veteran’s home. (Cobb County Police Department)

Multiple unused, military-grade explosives were found in the home of a veteran during a death investigation, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Photos posted to the department’s Facebook page show a box full of grenades and mortars alongside hunting cartridges, unspent bullets, and shotgun shells.

"In law enforcement, every day brings unique challenges, showcasing the unwavering dedication of our officers," the post reads in part.

Officers say some of the unexploded ordnance date back more than 50 years.

"Our highly trained Bomb Squad responded to the call and rendered the explosives safe, eliminating any potential danger," the post continues.

Other photos in the same post show officers securing the area.

"Joining our Bomb Squad is not just a career opportunity; it’s a commitment to safeguarding our community at the highest level. If you have what it takes and are ready to step up, consider a future with us," the post continues.

Cobb County Police say anyone interested in joining the department, and the bomb squad in particular, can learn more at joincobbpolice.com.