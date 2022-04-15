Ex-Cobb County band director sentenced to prison for sexual assault of underage student

article

A former band director at a Cobb County high school has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges relating to a sexual relationship with a student.

Craig Godfrey, 39, of Cartersville this week accepted a plea agreement, reports said.

He pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of sexual assault by a teacher, court records show. Five additional counts against him were dropped.

Godfrey was the band director at North Cobb Christian School. He was arrested in January 2021 after he was investigated about a sexual relationship with a student that lasted about three years, Acworth police said.

Prosecutors say he had sexual contact with the girl on school grounds, and the two also exchanged sexually explicit photos on Snapchat.

According to police, the incident happened between 2016 and 2019 with a student. The victim is now an adult, but police said the victim was a sophomore at the time the inappropriate relationship began.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.