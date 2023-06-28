Faith leaders in Cobb County unite after hate group protests synagogue over weekend

A Cobb County synagogue is the latest target of hate after a group of people carrying Nazi signs stood in protest outside.

Local faith communities joined in the fight to support the Jewish community in metro Atlanta.

The Jewish community says they've had their share of antisemitic incidents, but this one felt different.

That's because they had support and didn't have to organize their own response.

VIDEO OF ANTISEMITIC PROTESTERS OUTSIDE EAST COBB SYNAGOGUE SPARKS OUTRAGE

It comes as antisemitic protestors targeted a Jewish house of worship over the weekend in Cobb County.

A video shot outside the Chabad of Cobb Synagogue in Marietta shows a dozen protestors holding signs and flags depicting symbols of hate.

Cobb County police say they believe the group came from out-of-town after visiting other regions of the country.

The group has been identified as 11 members of the Goyim Defense League.

The small group’s presence brought out counter-protestors who were upset by their hateful message and Wednesday, many voiced their support for the community in a time of need.

They say they want to show love and kindness and spread more love than hate.

ANTI-JEWISH RALLY AT SYNAGOGUE ADDS FUEL TO FIGHT FOR GEORGIA HATE CRIME LAW ADD-ON

They mentioned living in outrage isn't an option as they voiced their frustration about the incident.

The faith communities say antisemtism and hate aren't a Jewish problem, it's an everyone problem.

They also say the community response must be one they do together.

Rabbi Silverman says he is overwhelmed by the outpouring love and support over the past few days.

Recently, several Georgia communities have been inundated with flyers which appear similar to those the Anti-Defamation League identifies as the Goyim Defense League.

The Anti-Defamation League says antisemitism is on the rise and increased 36% between 2021 and 2022.

Currently, there is no law in Georgia that defines antisemitism. A bi-partisan group of lawmakers want to change that and add it to the state's hate crimes law.

It failed this session, but lawmakers plan to try again next year.