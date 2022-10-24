Changes at Cobb County 911 are helping recruiting efforts

Staffing shortages have hit first responders hard. Cobb County's 911 center is no exception. They are making numerous changes to attract new employees and it seems to be working.

They've emphasizing recruiting, increased pay and improved the hiring process. The director says they are bringing more people through their revamped training academy.

This year, close to 900,000 911 calls will come in at the Cobb County Department of Emergency Communications.

"We dispatch for Cobb police, the sheriff's office, city of Powder Springs police, Marietta police, we also have fire," said Director Melissa Alterio.

Every hour of the day, there are about 15 to 20 people answer 911 calls. Director Melissa Alterio says there should be about 20 to 25 people. But she says she is starting to see an uptick in applications, thanks in part to their training academy.

"We are one of the few 911 centers in the state that runs our own training academy," said Alterio.

There are currently 11 people going through the training academy. They are learning about medical, police and fire protocol as well as getting practical experience.

"They get a lot of role-playing type training that we will give them in our backup center," said Alterio.

After the academy, there is an additional 8 to 10 months of training.

Alterio says filling the open positions will help alleviate some of the stress on those currently working long hours. She says though it’s been difficult working short-staffed the job is always rewarding.

"We save people's lives, we impact their lives positively. We are there to answer their worst crisis," said Alterio.

The next academy class begins in January. You can find more information by going to joinCobb911.com.