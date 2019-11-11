Coastal Georgia taco shop owner charged with conspiracy to traffic meth

Police say a man who owns a chain of taco shops in coastal Georgia has a side business distributing large amounts of meth.

In 2016, Adolfo Mitchell was the subject of a massive narcotics investigation spanning from Chatham County to Portland, Oregon.

He is the owner of Flacos Tacos.

Mitchell turned himself in after being indicted last week for drug trafficking and conspiracy.

Authorities said this is still an active investigation.