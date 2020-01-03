Coachella lineup announced

This year's Coachella lineup has been released.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean will headline the California music festival. This will be the first Coachella since 2016 without a female headliner.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Festival atmosphere at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella)

Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Ariana Grande got top billing the past three Coachellas.

The festival's first weekend is already sold out.

Presale tickets for the second weekend start on Monday.

WAGA reported this story from Atlanta.