Shots fired at Atlanta strip club, 2 people hospitalized

Atlanta police are investigating multiple shootings at a Cheshire Bridge strip club that sent two people to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 they called to Club Onyx on the 1800 block of Cheshire Bridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

At the scene, officers say they found an adult man with a gunshot wound. Another man was later transported to an Atlanta area hospital with a gunshot wound he received near the club.

According to investigators, the incident started when someone fired a shot into the club, causing people to flee.

As the crowd ran into the parking lot, officials say someone began firing a gun and nightclub security returned fire.

Police say they are not sure who fired the first shot, who began shooting in the parking lot, or how the two men were wounded.

The two victims in the shooting are now in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please contact the Atlanta Police Department.

