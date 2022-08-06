Construction closes I-285 ramp to Ga. 400 in preparation for new lanes

article

Drivers trying to access Ga. Highway 400 north and south from Interstate 285 west will have to make a detour until Monday morning.

The good news for drivers is that the closure is in preparation for what the Georgia Department of Transportation calls a "new exiting pattern" from I-285 westbound to Ga. 400 in both directions. If everything is on-schedule, it will be opening Monday.

Construction crews closed I-285 westbound ramp to Ga. Highway 400 northbound and southbound at 9 p.m. Friday. Weather permitting, it will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers heading to Peachtree Dunwoody Road should exit at Roswell Road, I-285 eastbound, exit 29 Ashford Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Summit Parkway.

Dates may change due to weather or other factors, GDOT said.