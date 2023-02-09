Bystander injured after shooting escalates to gunfire in Atlanta, police say

article

A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was mistakenly hit during a gunfight in southeast Atlanta.

Police say they were called to the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE at around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a 25-year-old man who had been shot at least once.

According to investigators, the man was a bystander to a verbal argument between two suspects that escalated into gunfire.

Medics took the victim to the hospital. At last report he was alert, conscious, and breathing.

So far, no arrests have been made in the shooting and police have not released the identity of the victim.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.