1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SW Atlanta street

One man is dead and another has been rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital after a shooting in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

Atlanta police have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. on the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue between the exit ramp to Interstate 75 and Metropolitan Parkway.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of one victim shot multiple times. The victim is described as a man in his 50s.

Another victim was shot in the foot. They were transported to the nearby hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, the incident started with an argument in the middle of the street. At this point, police believe that the person shot in the foot may have been the intended target of the gunman and the deceased man may be an innocent bystander.

As of the last report, police have not identified a suspect in the case and are working to get more details about what led up to the shooting from the injured victim.

The shooting shut down parts of Cleveland Avenue for hours while investigators searched for evidence. The road has since reopened.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.