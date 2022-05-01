Man shot dead, four women injured outside Cleveland Avenue apartments

Police said a 22-year-old man was shot dead and four women were injured in a weekend shooting in Atlanta.

Police received a report that someone was shot on Cleveland Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police said someone tried to take the victim to the hospital, but he died. The four other victims are in stable condition.

Police found the victim dead at the scene. Police interviewed witnesses and found handguns at the scene. Police are watching surveillance video as the investigation continues.

"What we can confirm is there was an escalating dispute of some sort," Investigator Ralph Woolfolk said.

The shooting happened outside apartments, police said.