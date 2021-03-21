Clayton police release video of homicide suspect in custody
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department released a video late Saturday night of a man they declared a suspect in a January homicide case.
The video showed officers leading a man out of a building and placing him into a police car with the caption, "Breaking News: Homicide Suspect in Custody."
Officer Darnell Brown spoke on-camera and provided details of the investigation. Brown said officers responded to the initial incident on Jan. 29 at a residence in Jonesboro.
Brown said officers found a victim with several gunshot wounds inside the home. Investigators eventually identified a suspect, 21-year-old Daquan Williams, Brown said. Police charged him with felony murder and aggravated assault.
Authorities with Clayton PD and the Clayton County Sheriff's Office arrested Williams, Brown said.
