Clayton police release video of homicide suspect in custody

The Clayton County Police Department released a video late Saturday night of a man they declared a suspect in a January homicide case.

The video showed officers leading a man out of a building and placing him into a police car with the caption, "Breaking News: Homicide Suspect in Custody."

Officer Darnell Brown spoke on-camera and provided details of the investigation. Brown said officers responded to the initial incident on Jan. 29 at a residence in Jonesboro.

Brown said officers found a victim with several gunshot wounds inside the home. Investigators eventually identified a suspect, 21-year-old Daquan Williams, Brown said. Police charged him with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Authorities with Clayton PD and the Clayton County Sheriff's Office arrested Williams, Brown said.

