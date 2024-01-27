Clayton County man wanted for shooting woman, killing her best friend arrested in Nevada

article

"You can run, but you can't hide," Clayton County's Sheriff Levon Allen warned the remaining most wanted criminals in his jurisdiction after an accused murderer was captured across the country.

Police officers and deputies in the south have been searching for Charles Wise since a fatal shooting in Conley on July 21, 2022. Two women were shot, one died. She was later identified as Monique Miles.

Through a preliminary investigation, officials identified Wise as the suspect and issued warrants for his arrest.

Charles Wise, 69. (Credit: Clayton County Police Department)

Almost exactly a year and a half later, Wise was discovered in Nevada and taken into custody by the Nevada Violent Offender Task Force.

Wise was wanted for murder with malice, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The surviving victim in the 2022 shooting was identified as Georgia Hester. In 2023, she told FOX 5 Wise shot her five times.

"He needs to be off the streets," she told FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Denise Dillon. "He needs to be in jail, he killed somebody."