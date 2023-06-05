Woman demands arrest of Clayton County killer who shot her, murdered best friend

A woman who was shot at least five times is angry the gunman has still not been captured after almost a year.

Georgia Hester is physically and emotionally hurting. She and her friend were shot at a home in Clayton County last summer.

"He could have shot me dead right there, I looked right at the gun," said Hester.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Georgia Hester says a man she was renting a room from in summer 2022 shot her and killed h

Hester's body shows the scars of the bullet wounds. She says her body is healing, but her heart is shattered. Her friend Monique Miles died in the same shooting.

"That was my best friend. She was all I had, we did everything together," said Hester.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Monique Miles From: Supplied

Clayton County Police are searching for 69-year-old Charles Wise. Hester says she was renting a room from him on Richard Road when the shooting happened last July.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Charles Wise,69. (Credit: Clayton County Police Department)

Hester says it's been almost a year, and she's angry that an arrest hasn't been made.

"He needs to be off the streets, he's out there free. He needs to be in jail, he killed somebody," said Hester.