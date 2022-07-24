Search continues for suspect that left one dead in Clayton County double shooting

article

Clayton County police are searching for a man who they say left one woman dead and another injured in a shooting at a home in Conley, Ga.

Officers say 69-year-old Charles Wise is wanted for malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during commission of a crime.

The incident occurred around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday when officers say they found Monique Miles, 34, shot to death and a second victim in a separate room with multiple gunshot wounds at a home at the 4500 block of Richard Road, with no suspect in sight by the time of arrival.

The other suspect was taken to a local hospital after officers applied a tourniquet and other life-saving measures to the gunshot wounds.

Wise is described by authorities as a 6-foot-1-inch tall black male weighing about 190 lbs with brown eyes and possibly balding black and gray hair.

Wanted poster of Charles Wise (Clayton County Police Department)

If you have any information on Wise's whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS or the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.