Breaking News

Clayton County SWAT responding to possible barricaded gunman

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police and a SWAT team are on the scene of a possible barricaded gunman at a Clayton County home Friday morning.

Clayton County police and sheriff's deputies say they responded to the area of Dixboro Drive and Andover Drive around 8:30 a.m. after reports of a gunman.

Police are currently on the scene but have not said if there is any possibility of danger or the status of the suspect.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

