Clayton County sheriff's most wanted suspect arrested, officials say

Authorities apprehended one of Clayton County's most wanted, according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

Samuel Wooten was wanted by police for violating his probation for aggravated assault.

Officials said police surveilled an apartment where Wooten was located and spotted him popping his head out. Deputies took him into custody without incident.

Authorities said a strong odor of marijuana was present at the apartment which caused investigators to secure a search warrant for the residence. Investigators confiscated about four ounces of marijuana, Xanax, three handguns, a rifle and a large sum of cash.

Officials said they arrested an additional suspect, Keith Chambers.

Wooten and Chambers were charged with multiple drug-related charges and gun possession charges and were booked into Clayton County Jail.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.