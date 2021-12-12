Clayton County schools provides gifts for families

article

More than 250 families to receive donated holiday gifts as part of a Clayton County elementary school's community outreach program.

Riverdale Elementary School hosted its "Miracle on Garden Walk" event on Saturday.

Goods 360 and Helping Hands Ending Hunger donated more than $100,000 worth of kitchenware, bedding, shoes, baby items and toys for families to chose from.

"On behalf of Clayton County Schools, its leadership, the students and families of Riverdale Elementary School, we express our sincere thanks to Goods 360 and Helping Hands Ending Hunger for their partnership in the success of this event," a Clayton County Schools spokesperson wrote in a statement. "We also express our appreciation to Senator Warnock for having representation present in support of "Miracle on Garden Walk" as well as commend the faculty and staff of Riverdale Elementary School for creating such an amazing event to ensure families have a happy holiday season!"

