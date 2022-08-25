Superintendent: Number of fights up 200% at Clayton County schools

article

The superintendent of Clayton County Schools says school fights have already become a big problem at the start of the academic year.

Dr. Morcease Beasley says the number of fights at school has already doubled compared to this time in 2021.

In a YouTube Live address posted earlier this week, Beasley said while "we know conflict occurs and students disagree, but there is a way to handle conflicts and disagreements."

"This creates an environment in direct opposition to what is needed for students to learn at very high levels," he said.

Beasley urged parents to remind students of behavioral expectations and school policies.

The superintendent's comments come just a week after the school system announced changes to two weekend football games due to "concerns" about safety - saying that they were concerned about needing resources to "provide a safe and enjoyable experience" for fans.

The school district already instituted a clear bag policy at athletics events for the 2022-23 school year. Bags are checked upon entry, must be clear and no larger than 12-by-6-by-12 inches.

In classrooms, a clear backpack policy is expected to go into effect later this school year.