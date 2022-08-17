Clayton County football games rescheduled, citing 'safety'

Clayton County Public Schools announced changes to two weekend football games due to "concerns" about safety.

A Friday night game between Lovejoy High School and Mundy's Mill High School is rescheduled to 1 p.m. Saturday at Twelve Oaks Stadium on McDonough Road, next to Lovejoy High School. A Saturday night matchup between North Clayton High School and Riverdale High School will now be at noon at Southern Crescent Stadium on Garden Walk Boulevard, next to Charles Drew High School.

The school district said in a statement it rescheduled based on "a number of factors."

"The chief among them is that the teams involved are longtime rivals," a district spokesperson wrote. "These annual games traditionally draw each team’s largest fan base for their respective seasons. This large attendance usually requires a larger demonstration of support to provide a safe and enjoyable experience. The shifting of the games will allow the Clayton County Schools Police and school staffs to provide this level of support. Clayton County Public Schools is committed to maintaining a safe environment for our students and their families, our employees and our communities."

The school district instituted a clear bag policy at athletics events for the 2022-23 school year. Bags are checked upon entry, must be clear and no larger than 12-by-6-by-12 inches.

Fans enter through weapon detection devices at football games.

In classrooms, a clear backpack policy is expected to go into effect later this school year.