Clayton County business owner arrested for allegedly scamming families out of $59K

A Clayton County business owner was arrested after being accused of scamming multiple families out of over $59,000.

Angela Denise Hasan, the owner of Hasan 2nd Chance, was supposed to help the victims with rentals and eviction record sealing. But those services turned out to be fictional.

Hasan allegedly told her victims that for a "pledge," or fee, she could wipe out rent arrears and secure new homes for them.

Clayton County deputies secured warrants and arrested Hasan in Fayetteville.

She is being held in the Clayton County Jail.

"Let this be a reminder, folks: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Stay vigilant, and know that your Sheriff's Office is here to protect you from scams like these," a spokesperson for the office said.

If you believe you have been a victim of Angela Hasan or "Hasan 2nd Chance," contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3630.