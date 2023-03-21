Police: Youth shelter employee sexually assaults child, 2 others try to cover it up

article

A youth shelter employee was arrested for sexual misconduct with a child and two other employees were arrested for trying to cover it up, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Caleb Xavier Randolph, 21, was arrested last Thursday and charged with child molestation, statutory rape, and sexual assault.

Clayton County Police say Randolph had inappropriate sexual conduct with at least one of the children at the Rainbow House Inc. in Jonesboro.

Mia Kimber (Clayton County Police Department)

Randolph is the son of the facility’s executive director, 55-year-old Mia Chanel Kimber.

Investigators say Kimber and 53-year-old Monica Jones, who is the facilities program director of the child advocacy center, knew what happened and failed to report it. Police say the pair went as far as to device a cover-up scheme which resulted in the young victim being removed from facility on false allegations.

Monica Jones (Clayton County Police Department)

Randolph was initially fired and then rehired in less than two weeks, police say. He was continued to have direct access to the children unsupervised until his arrest, investigators say.

Kimber was arrested over the weekend and Jones was arrested Monday. Both were charged with party to a crime of child molestation, statutory rape, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation. They also were charged with failing to report the incident.

All three were being held in the Clayton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.