Police: One dead, suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Clayton County

Clayton County police said one person is dead and a man barricaded inside a home is in custody after a standoff on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to Redland Drive, police said, and found a man dead in front of a home.

Police began communicating with an unidentified man inside the house who allegedly stood in the window with his hands up.

The SWAT team was called and entered the home from a back door, police said. The SWAT team apprehended the suspect unharmed. Police said he was the only one inside the house.

Police were searching for a weapon after taking the suspect into custody.

Police said the suspect lives nearby.

Police said they asked neighbors in the area to evacuate their homes while the standoff was ongoing.

