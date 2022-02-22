Clayton County police mourning loss of field training officer

article

Police in Clayton County are mourning one of their own.

Field Training Officer Bry’Monta F. Neal died on Thursday, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Bry’Monta had been with the department since May 2018.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the department wrote:

"Bry’Monta was an extremely compassionate and dedicated law enforcement professional. He always had a smile on his face and concern in his heart for everyone he met. Brymonta was an amazingly kind-hearted person who loved his family and friends immensely."

The department is asking for the public’s thoughts and prayers for his family during this difficult time. They also established an online account to help pay for his funeral expenses.

Details about his homegoing services have not been released.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____