Clayton County police issue Mattie's Call for missing 79-year-old man

Clayton County police are seeking the public's assistance as they continue to search for a missing elderly man.

According to police, 79-year-old George Hatcher was reported missing Sunday after he left the 300 block of Windemere Way in a car and never returning.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Authorities say Hatcher was driving a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder SUV with the Georgia tag number AXG6860.

Police describe Hatcher as a black male who is around 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 202 pounds. He was black eyes and bald-headed.

Hatcher has been previously diagnosed with dementia, high blood pressure, diabetes, investigators say. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, blue pants, and grey sneakers

Anyone with any information releated to Hatcher's whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

