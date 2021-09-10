Clayton County police arrest man who admitted to breaking into multiple vehicles overnight

article

The Clayton County Police Department said officers arrested a man, who admitted to breaking into vehicles and was found in possession of an AK-47 rifle and jewelry and various electronics.

Police responded to a call about break-ins at around 4 a.m. on Friday on Bedford Road in Rex. The call reported three people were breaking into cars in a neighborhood.

Police said they saw and detained 20-year-old suspect Jorden Smith, who was allegedly leaving the area of the thefts.

Police said multiple witnesses identified Smith, who later admitted to stealing from multiple cars in the neighborhood.

A search by police rendered a blue Puma backpack, a diamond sterling silver ring, ammunition and a magazine, a 7.62 AK-47 rifle, a silver HP laptop, a pair of white baby-sized Air Force Ones (white), and one pair of Apple AirPods.

Police charged Smith with entering auto and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Police said anyone trying to retrieve stolen items is asked to contact the evidence unit at 770-477-3615.