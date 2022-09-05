Police: Peeping Tom suspect caught outside window of Clayton County apartment

article

Clayton County police say a suspected Peeping Tom is under arrest after he was caught in the act outside his victim's home.

Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 1, officers responded to reports of a suspicious person at an apartment on the 500 block of Garden Lake Drive in Riverdale, Georgia.

Arriving at the scene, officers say they caught the man, identified as 37-year-old Marcus Squire, outside the victim's window. At the time, officials say Squire was "performing sexual acts upon himself."

According to investigators, Squire had entire the victim's apartment without being invited while the victim was unloading groceries. The victim asked to leave and then called 911.

Officers charged Squire with Peeping Tom, criminal trespass, loitering and prowling, and public indecency.