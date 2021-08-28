Clayton County PD: Man found inside car with gunshot wound to the head

Clayton County police are investigating after finding a person inside a car with a gunshot wound to the head.

Clayton County Police Department Officer Jordan Parrish said police responded to a person shot call at approximately 12:52 p.m. on Chase Ridge Drive.

Officers found a man slouched in his car with a gunshot wound to the head.

First responders transported the man to a hospital. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the shooting victim's condition.

The investigation is ongoing and police said information is limited.

Police did not identify a suspect.

