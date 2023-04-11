Man accused of murder caught trying to board flight at Atlanta airport

article

A man wanted for murder in Clayton County is in custody after officials say he was caught trying to board a flight at the Atlanta airport.

The Clayton County Police Department says at around 5 p.m. on April 4, officers were called to the 1600 block of Adrian Drive by a juvenile saying someone was trying to get into their home.

According to investigators, 32-year-old Michael Roshell was inside the home when his husband, 40-year-old Richard Lee, got to the scene. At some point, officials say Lee shot and killed Roshell.

After days of investigating the case, officers obtained a warrant to charge Lee with malice murder.

Tuesday, officers arrested Lee at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport while he was trying to board a flight.

Police have not released a motive for the alleged murder or said where Lee was allegedly trying to flee to.