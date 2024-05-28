Clayton County 'most wanted' murder suspect caught in hotel

article

One of Clayton County's most wanted murder suspects is now behind bars.

Clayton County deputies arrested Victor Langston at a DeKalb County hotel on Memorial Day.

According to investigators, the arrest is in connection with an investigation into a deadly shooting in Forest Park on Aug. 4, 2023. Langston is accused of shooting a victim in the head on Jonesboro Road.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen put Langston as No. 5 on his top 10 most wanted list.

Langston surrendered to deputies after they surrounded his hotel room and deployed gas. Officials say they found a loaded firearm in his room.

"Night, weekends, or holidays will not stop the Clayton County Sheriff's Office," Allen said in a statement. "Turn yourself in, or you will be next."

Langston is now in custody at the Clayton County Jail. Officials have not said what charges he is facing.