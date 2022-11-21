Clayton County police looking for lost woman with multiple health issues

Clayton County police have asked for the public's help in finding a missing woman with various health conditions.

Jerri Ivey was last seen on the 300 block of Ridge Drive Sunday night.

Officials described her as a 54-year-old white woman with blonde, straight hair. She is 5-foot-2-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and orange pants. She may be traveling in a blue Toyota Scion.

Ivey was said to be diagnosed with schizophrenia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD.

If you see a woman matching the above description, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or 911.