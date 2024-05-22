21-year-old Clayton County woman last seen in Riverdale

article

Have you seen Kierstan? Clayton County police are looking for the 21-year-old woman who went missing over the weekend.

Kierstan Gause was last seen in Riverdale at around 11 p.m. when her mom dropped her off on Briar Cove Court.

Gause has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Officers did not have a description of her clothing.

Anyone who has seen her should call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648, or dial 911.