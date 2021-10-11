Clayton County woman reported missing by grandmother

article

Officials in Clayton County are searching for a 29-year-old woman reported missing by her grandmother.

The Clayton County Police Department says 29-year-old Lisa Boswell was last seen on Sept. 30 on the 700 block of South Nottingham Road.

Boswell is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 115 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

The missing woman was last known to be wearing a flowery top with blue jeans.

According to police, Boswell has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has no other medical history.

If you have any information that could help officials find Boswell, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

