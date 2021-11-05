Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County man with dementia

article

Clayton County police are searching for a missing 74-year-old man who has been diagnosed with dementia.

Officials say 74-year-old Eddie Johnson Sr. was last seen on the 8000 block of Augusta Court in Jonesboro around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The missing man is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of 175 pounds. He has brown eyes, is bald, and has a Kappa brand on his left shoulder.

According to officials, Johnson has been diagnosed with dementia.

Police believe Johnson is driving a white 2011 BMW 528i with the Georgia tag CBP3560.

If you have any information on where Eddie Johnson Sr. could be, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

_____

