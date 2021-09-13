Police: Clayton County woman missing since Sunday morning

article

Clayton County police are asking for help finding a 35-year-old woman who disappeared after leaving a rehab facility in the city.

Officials say 35-year-old Belinda Thomas was last seen on the 5000 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale, Georgia around 9 a.m. when she left the facility without telling anyone.

According to police, Thomas has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of around 175 pounds. She has black hair that she usually wears in a mohawk.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved maroon shirt, and gray sweat pants, and was carrying a white tote bag.

If you have any information that could help police find Thomas, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

