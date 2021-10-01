Clayton County police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

article

Clayton County police are searching for a missing teenager last seen on Wednesday.

Officers say 13-year-old Akaila Wright-Wilkerson was last seen on Sept. 29, at 4:30 p.m. on the 4600 block of Southlake Cove Court.

Wright-Anderson is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 110 pounds.

The missing teen was last seen wearing a red or maroon bonnet, grey sweater with a teddy bear on the front, blue jeans, and tie-die Crocs.

If you have any information about where Wright-Anderson could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

