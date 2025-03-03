Man with schizophrenia missing in Clayton County
JONESBORO, Ga. - Have you seen Thomas? The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for a missing 63-year-old man.
What we know:
Thomas Glen Overvold was last seen at around 2:20 p.m. on March 1. He was in the area of the 9100 block of Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.
Overvold is 63-years-old, 5-feet-10-inches tall, 175 pounds and was diagnosed with schizophrenia. He has blue eyes and gray hair and was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, a light gray hoodie with an orange arrow, blue jeans, a black hat, and black and white Adidas.
Police believe he may be traveling on foot.
What you can do:
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 911, or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.
The Source: This information was provided by the Clayton County Police Department.