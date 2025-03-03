Man with schizophrenia missing in Clayton County

article

The Brief Clayton County police are looking for 63-year-old Thomas Glen Overvold. He was last seen in the area of the 9100 block of Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro, wearing a dark gray jacket, a light gray hoodie with an orange arrow, blue jeans, a black hat, and black and white Adidas. Overvold was diagnosed with schizophrenia. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 911, or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.



Have you seen Thomas? The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for a missing 63-year-old man.

What we know:

Thomas Glen Overvold was last seen at around 2:20 p.m. on March 1. He was in the area of the 9100 block of Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.

Overvold is 63-years-old, 5-feet-10-inches tall, 175 pounds and was diagnosed with schizophrenia. He has blue eyes and gray hair and was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, a light gray hoodie with an orange arrow, blue jeans, a black hat, and black and white Adidas.

Police believe he may be traveling on foot.

What you can do:

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 911, or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.