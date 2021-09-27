Clayton County police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

article

Clayton County police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday.

Officials say 12-year-old Taurean Pitts left his home on the 90 block of Sterling Ridge Drive in Riverdale on foot after having an argument with his parents. That was the last time they saw him.

Pitts is described as being 4-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of 65 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes.

Officials say the missing boy has been diagnosed with Opposition Defiance Disorder.

He was last seen wearing a blue, white, and orange swim trunk and carrying a white shirt.

If you have any information that could help police find 12-year-old Taurean, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

