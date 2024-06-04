Shots fired: Manhunt underway for 'armed, dangerous' suspect in Clayton County

article

There's a manhunt underway for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in Clayton County.

The sheriff's office said they are looking for Dequan Wright, but have not revealed what he is wanted for. Shortly after announcing the manhunt, officials said Wright fired three gunshots.

Wright is 23 years old, 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighs about 170. He appeared to be shoeless, wearing a tank top and skinny jeans.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.

In the meantime, officials have asked that people avoid the area of Upper Riverdale Road and Arrowhead Boulevard Tuesday night due to the heavy deputy and police presence.