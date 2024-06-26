Clayton County ongoing manhunt for 'armed, dangerous' fugitive

article

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to avoid the area of Greenwoods Drive and Peachtree Drive where there is an ongoing manhunt for a double shooting suspect.

Officials said they are looking for Ricky Kevin Chatman Jr. He is wanted for aggravated assault in connection to double shooting at a Texaco Gas Station on May 30.

Deputies who were trying to serve a warrant on Wednesday said they spotted him in a front yard in the area, but he ran into the woods.

Ricky Kevin Chatman (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

Riverdale police, a K-9 and helicopters have joined the search

Clayton County deputies have blocked off the road while they search for Ricky Kevin Chatman Jr.

Chatman is 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds and was wearing a black shirt and gray pants at the time. Officials said he is to be considered both armed and dangerous.

If you see him, do not approach him. Call 911 instead.