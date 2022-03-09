Clayton County man shot dead in vehicle during robbery, police say

Clayton County police say a man has been killed in what appears to be a robbery attempt in Hampton.

Officials say at around 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 3000 block of Mt. Zion Road after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, investigators found the body of a man who had been shot multiple times in his vehicle.

Officers say at this time the motive for the homicide appears to be a robbery turned violent.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or any suspects in the crime.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Clayton County Police Department.

